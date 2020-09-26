Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paddy procurement to commence in Haryana from Sunday

Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, P K Das, said that the 'PR-126' variety of paddy has been harvested by farmers in four districts of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Ambala and Kaithal.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 17:22 IST
Paddy procurement to commence in Haryana from Sunday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The procurement of 'PR-126' variety of paddy will start from September 27 in Haryana, a senior official said here on Saturday. Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, P K Das, said that the 'PR-126' variety of paddy has been harvested by farmers in four districts of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Ambala and Kaithal. Farmers of these districts have brought their crops to the mandis.

He said that about 4 lakh quintals of paddy has arrived in the mandis of these four districts and while considering the inconvenience being faced by farmers, the state government has prepared a programme to start procurement from Sunday itself. He said that adequate arrangements have been made by the procurement agencies including Hafed, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department so as to ensure hassle-free procurement. Das said that the gate pass being issued by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board to farmers for coming to the mandis is being verified through the staff of the market committee. He said that now it will be checked if the farmers who bring their crops in the mandi, have got themselves registered on Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal or not.

Additional Chief Secretary informed that e-Kharid portal will also start from September 29, 2020 and scheduling for the same will also be done. Meanwhile, the central government has approved to implement the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for procurement of a maximum quantity of 5,825 Metric Tonnes of Moong in Haryana for Kharif 2020-21 season, an official said. As per the approval the procurement period approved will be of 90 days which will start with effect from October 1, 2020..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Light to moderate rains likely over parts of Karnataka for next 2 days: KSNDMC

Light to moderate rains likely over parts of Karnataka for the next two days, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre KSNDMC on Saturday. KSNDMC has also predicted scattered light to moderate rains in various parts o...

First NCC camp after coronavirus lockdown brings cheers on the faces of cadets in Jammu

The National Cadet Corps NCC camping ground Nagrota near here is agog with activities as a 10-day camp, the first after a series of lockdowns in any part of the country, is underway. As many as 165 enthusiastic cadets, including 65 girls, a...

Russia's COVID-19 cases rise to 1,143,571

Russia has registered 7,523 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, up from 7,212 a day earlier, which brings the cumulative total to 1,143,571, the federal response center said on Saturday. The largest increase w...

Paddy procurement to commence in Haryana from Sunday

The procurement of PR-126 variety of paddy will start from September 27 in Haryana, a senior official said here on Saturday. Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, P K Das, said that the PR-126 var...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020