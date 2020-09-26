U'khand: Leopard that killed two declared man-eater
The leopard, which had killed a 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl on September 22 and September 24 respectively, attacked a resident of Dhara Pani village this afternoon, he said. The man suffered injuries to his face in the attack and is under treatment at a hospital, the DFO said.PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 26-09-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 19:08 IST
A leopard, which killed two persons in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district within just a few days earlier this week, attacked and injured a man on Saturday, prompting the forest department to declare it a man-eater. Sayyad Hussain, a professional hunter from Meerut in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, has been hired by the forest department to kill the big cat, Pithoragarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vinay Bhargav said. The leopard, which had killed a 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl on September 22 and September 24 respectively, attacked a resident of Dhara Pani village this afternoon, he said. The man suffered injuries to his face in the attack and is under treatment at a hospital, the DFO said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Pithoragarh district
- Sayyad Hussain
- DFO
- Uttar Pradesh
- Meerut
ALSO READ
Demand for oxygen rises in Uttarakhand with increase in COVID-19 patients
Medical camp set up at Uttarakhand's Dharchula for residents
Uttarakhand: Audio of MLA threatening police personnel to record statement in sex scandal goes viral
COVID-19: Uttarakhand requests Centre for 10,000 oxygen cylinders
15 deaths, 1,043 fresh virus cases in Uttarakhand