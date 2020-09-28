Karnataka: Cong, JD(S), SDPI workers detained after farm laws protest

Workers of Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were detained in Kodagu on Monday after they protested against the agriculture sector reform laws. The police have detained the workers who were protesting in Madikeri of Kodagu district amid the statewide protest in Karnataka. Various farmer's organisations have also called a statewide bandh against the laws.

Some farmers' organisations offered flowers to shopkeepers in Hubli, requesting them to support the statewide bandh. The new laws are- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)