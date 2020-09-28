Bengaluru: Special court rejects bail plea of Sanjana Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi in drug case
A special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court in Bengaluru on Monday rejected the bail plea of actresses Sanjana Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi and one Rahul in connection with a case related to the alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry. Arguments on the bail pleas of others accused in the case will be held on September 30.
Sanjana Galrani and her mother were arrested a day after they were detained on September 8 by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in the drug case. The mother-daughter duo was later sent to the CCB office in Chamrajpet for further interrogation. Ragini was arrested in the drug case for her alleged involvement on September 7.
As per the CCB, one Niyaz has also been arrested in connection with the case as part of the ongoing probe. Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh and a few other actors have also been questioned by the CCB in the matter. Notably, Lankesh had revealed information about drug use in the Kannada film industry. (ANI)
