Passenger held with 1.17-kg gold at Kannur Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit of Kannur airport arrested a passenger with 1.17-kg gold worth around Rs 47.63 lakh on Monday, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi. According to sources, the passenger had hidden the gold in underwear.

A release by the Commissionerate of Customs stated that 949-gram gold was extracted from the 1,172-gram yellow metal seized in compound form. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)