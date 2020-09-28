Passenger held with 1.17-kg gold at Kannur Airport
The Air Intelligence Unit of Kannur Airport arrested a passenger with 1,172 grams of gold worth around Rs 47.63 lakh on Monday, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:19 IST
The Air Intelligence Unit of Kannur airport arrested a passenger with 1.17-kg gold worth around Rs 47.63 lakh on Monday, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi. According to sources, the passenger had hidden the gold in underwear.
A release by the Commissionerate of Customs stated that 949-gram gold was extracted from the 1,172-gram yellow metal seized in compound form. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)
