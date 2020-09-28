Left Menu
5,487 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths reported from Andhra Pradesh

A total of 5,487 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-09-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 22:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The state Health Department said the total count of cases in the state now stands at 6,81,161, including 63,116 active cases, 6,12,300 recoveries and 5,745 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, seven deaths were reported from the Prakasam district, six from Chittoor, five from Krishna, four each from East Godavari and Guntur, three each from Kadapa and West Godavari, two each from Anantapur and Visakhapatnam and one from Nellore. (ANI)

