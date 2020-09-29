Left Menu
Manipur woman innovator to make mask from lotus stem

Bijiyshanti said she made thread and cloth from lotus stem for her start-up programme in 2018-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the innovative efforts of Bijiysanti in his Mann ki Baat radio programme. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has also appreciated the innovative efforts of Bijiyshanti to make thread and clothes from lotus stem.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 29-09-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 12:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 27-year-old woman innovator from Manipur's Bishenpur district who has made thread and cloth from lotus stem is now working to make masks from the stalk of the same plant. Tongbram Bijiyshanti, a resident of Thanga Tongbram locality in the vicinity of the state's famous Loktak lake, told PTI that she along with 15 women are involved in the project and is training 20 more women.

Lotus plants grow in large numbers in Loktak lake. Bijiyshanti said she made thread and cloth from lotus stem for her start-up program in 2018-19. Her product was sent to a Gujarat laboratory which gave the green signal for it.

A Botany graduate, she said: "I researched the production methodology mostly from the internet and got into the field back in 2017-18 when a teacher of mine told me to come up with an idea to serve as a source of living." Eldest of three siblings, Bijiyshanti said her team is currently involved in producing traditional men's shawl and necktie. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the innovative efforts of Bijiysanti in his Mann ki Baat radio program.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has also appreciated the innovative efforts of Bijiyshanti to make thread and clothes from lotus stem. "In #MannKiBaat, Hon'ble PM @narendramodiji appreciated the innovative efforts of Ms. Bijay Shanti from Manipur who've launched a start-up to develop thread from Lotus stem, & that her efforts & innovations have opened new avenues in the fields of lotus farming & textile," the chief minister tweeted.

The chief minister said Bijiyshanti's start-up to develop thread from lotus-stem has opened new avenues in the field of lotus farming and textile. Clothes made from lotus stem are in high demand in foreign countries

