Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golar unit CEO takes leave of absence following corruption probe

Golar LNG said on Tuesday Hygo Energy Transition Ltd Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Antonello has taken leave of absence with immediate effect, following a corruption investigation involving him in Brazil. Sapura was formed in 2011 as a JV in Brazil between offshore oil rig company Seadrill Ltd and Malaysia's Sapura Energy Bhd. Antonello worked for Seadrill at the time Sapura was formed and was responsible for establishing the company's Brazilian operations.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:31 IST
Golar unit CEO takes leave of absence following corruption probe

Golar LNG said on Tuesday Hygo Energy Transition Ltd Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Antonello has taken leave of absence with immediate effect, following a corruption investigation involving him in Brazil. Golar said Antonello's leave was in no way linked to any action or misconduct during his tenure at Hygo Energy, a liquefied natural gas transport and infrastructure operator formed with U.S. private equity firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners.

Antonello's functions will be taken over temporarily by Hygo's board, Golar said. Last Thursday, Brazilian federal prosecutors accused Antonello of bribery in court filings outlining a new phase of the massive Car Wash graft probe, following which debut trading in Hygo was suspended.

As part of the latest phase of the probe, a corruption investigation that in six years has led to the jailing of two former Brazilian presidents and hundreds of executives and politicians, Brazilian and Dutch police executed dozens of search warrants on Wednesday. The probe looks into three contracts worth $2.7 billion signed between Sapura and state-run oil firm Petrobras in 2011. Sapura was formed in 2011 as a JV in Brazil between offshore oil rig company Seadrill Ltd and Malaysia's Sapura Energy Bhd.

Antonello worked for Seadrill at the time Sapura was formed and was responsible for establishing the company's Brazilian operations.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Likhitha Infrastructure IPO fully subscribed on first day

The initial public offer of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO received bids for 51,35,500 shares against 51,00,000 shares on off...

Assam tests record 1.34 lakh samples for COVID-19 on a day; 3,592 new cases detected, 13 more patients die: Health Minister.

Assam tests record 1.34 lakh samples for COVID-19 on a day 3,592 new cases detected, 13 more patients die Health Minister....

FTSE 100 drops ahead of Brexit talks, U.S. presidential debate

The FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday on worries about a stalling economic recovery and surging COVID-19 cases, with pub owners sliding on the prospect of further curbs as another round of Brexit negotiations began. European Union negotiators signal...

Court dismisses bail plea of scribe Rajeev Sharma in espionage case

A Delhi court has dimissed the bail of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act, saying if released on bail, he may attempt to hamper the investigationDelhi Police Special Cell had said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020