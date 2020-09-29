Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Vice President Secretariat informed on Tuesday.

"The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation," Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet. (ANI)