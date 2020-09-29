Maharashtra reports 14,976 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 14,976 new COVID-19 cases, 430 deaths and 19,212 discharges on Tuesday.

The total count of cases in the state has risen to 13,66,129, including 36,181 deaths and 10,69,159 discharges. The active cases stand at 2,60,363.

With a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)