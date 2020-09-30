Andhra police destroys 2,000 litres of country liquor, 10,000 litres of jaggery wash
The police here on Tuesday seized and destroyed 2,000 litres of country liquor and 10,000 litres of jaggery wash.
This came after Machilipatnam police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) held a cordon search in Pedda Kara Agraharam village in Machilipatnam Mandal on Tuesday morning.
District Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ravindranath Babu and SEB ASP Vakul Jindal told the villages that manufacturing and selling of country liquor is an offence. (ANI)
