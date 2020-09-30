Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protest against farm laws continues in Amritsar, enters seventh day

The "rail roko" protest by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on railway tracks in Devidaspura village of Amritsar against the new farm laws entered the seventh day on Wednesday.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:15 IST
Protest against farm laws continues in Amritsar, enters seventh day
Protest against the farm laws continues in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The "rail roko" protest by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on railway tracks in Devidaspura village of Amritsar against the new farm laws entered the seventh day on Wednesday.

The three laws are - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Also Read: Navjot Singh Sindhu joins farmer protest in Amritsar

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea on virus threat: 'Under safe and stable control'

North Korea on Tuesday called on the worlds governments to display effective leadership in the fight against COVID-19 and said its own measures against the pandemic, which it called preemptive, timely and strong, ensured it had the threat u...

India reports current account surplus for second straight qtr at 3.9 pc of GDP in April-June

Indias current account surplus increased to USD 19.8 billion or 3.9 per cent of GDP for the June quarter as merchandise imports declined amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday. The countrys current account surplus ha...

Kenya's economy likely to expand by 3.1% this year - central bank

Kenyas economy is likely to grow by 3.1 this year, the central bank governor said on Wednesday, reflecting growing optimism in the East African nation as it navigates its way through the coronavirus crisis. Patrick Njoroges forecast is by f...

Owaisi outrages over court ruling in Babri mosque demolition case

Expressing outrage over the verdict of a special CBI court that acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veteran L K Advani, in the Babri mosque case, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday called it obnoxious and said the central agency ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020