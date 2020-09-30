Left Menu
ADNOC says new oil trading arm starts derivatives trading

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:19 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@AdnocGroup)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Wednesday that one of its new trading entities, ADNOC Trading, has started derivatives trading.

"ADNOC has incorporated two trading units, ADNOC Trading (AT), which focuses on the trading of crude oil, and ADNOC Global Trading (AGT) a joint venture with ENI and OMV that will focus on the trading of refined products," ADNOC said in a statement. AT will focuses on the trading of crude oil, while AGT, which is a joint venture with Italy's ENI and Austria's OMV will be trading in refined products, ADNOC said.

