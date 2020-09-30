Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for successful flight testing of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday congratulated Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful flight testing of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile, and said this achievement will give a big boost to India's Atma Nirbhar Bharat pledge. "Congratulations to Team DRDO and @BrahMosMissile for the successful flight testing of BRAHMOS Supersonic Cruise Missile with Indigenous Booster and Air Frame for designated range. This achievement will give a big boost to India's Atma Nirbhar Bharat Pledge," he tweeted.

BrahMos surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile featuring indigenous Booster and Airframe Section along with many other 'Made in India' sub-systems was successfully flight tested for designated range at 1030 hours today on September 30, 2020 from ITR, Balasore in Odisha. It is one more major step in enhancing the indigenous content, as per the official release issued by the Ministry of Defence, " The Ministry said that the BrahMos Land-Attack Cruise Missile (LACM) was cruising at a top speed of Mach 2.8, and today's successful launch has paved the way for the serial production of the indigenous booster and other indigenous components of the powerful BrahMos Weapon System realising Atmanirbhar Bharat pledge. (ANI)