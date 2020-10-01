Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's Naqvi says refrain from any political tourism on Hathras incident

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the probe teams are carrying out an investigation into the Uttar Pradesh alleged gang-rape case but there should not be any political tourism on the same.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 13:20 IST
BJP's Naqvi says refrain from any political tourism on Hathras incident
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the probe teams are carrying out an investigation into the Uttar Pradesh alleged gang-rape case but there should not be any political tourism on the same. "The barbaric criminals will definitely be punished for their barbarism. The probe teams are carrying out the investigation. But I think there should not be political tourism on the same," said Bharatiya Janata Party leader Naqvi, on recent incidents of rape in Uttar Pradesh.

"Those who are trying to increase the tension through political tourism, should not do that. Everyone is saddened and want punishment for the culprits, Uttar Pradesh government is working towards it. You will see the results soon," he added. The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

The last rites of Hathras gang-rape victim were performed at her native place here in the wee hours of Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Fewer UK workers on furlough as govt scales back support

Fewer British workers remained on furlough from their employers last month as the government scaled back its support for businesses hit by COVID-19 before ending the scheme on Oct. 31, two surveys showed on Thursday. The Bank of England sai...

FEATURE-Families left in limbo as Uganda oil project earmarks land

By Liam Taylor BULIISA, Uganda, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Two years ago, surveyors came to measure a swathe of land cutting through the Bitamale familys homestead in western Uganda.The family was not sure whether the land acquisiti...

Unemployment marches higher in Europe amid pandemic

Unemployment rose for a fifth straight month in Europe in August amid concern that extensive government support programmes wont be able keep many businesses hit by coronavirus restrictions afloat forever. The jobless rate rose to 8.1 in the...

World leaders, virtual meeting 1.0: Was anybody listening?

In the space of a few minutes, on a prerecorded video filmed thousands of miles from where it was shown, the tech-savvy president of El Salvador captured the two strikingly different sides of this years unprecedented - and virtual - gatheri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020