Harsimrat Kaur Badal begins Kisan March in Bathinda, calls it 'long struggle against the black laws'

Shiromani Akali Dal is beginning a long struggle today to make the government roll back the black laws, said former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal referring to the Farm Laws recently passed in the Parliament.

ANI | Bathinda (Punjab) | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:04 IST
SAD leader visited Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo of Bathinda today. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal is beginning a long struggle today to make the government roll back the black laws, said former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal referring to the Farm Laws recently passed in the Parliament. "The party left behind everything - alliance, post, government, relations - to become the voice of farmers, who have lost everything due to these Laws," said Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Ahead of the march, the SAD leader visited Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo of Bathinda to seek blessings. She is leading Kisan March of the party from Talwani Sabo, in protest against Farm Laws. The march will culminate at Raj Bhawan. Shiromani Akali Dal will submit a memorandum to Punjab Governor with a request to Centre and President that Parliament sessions should be convened once again and the Farm laws must be taken back, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Thursday.

"Kisan March will go to Punjab Raj Bhawan. We'll give a memorandum to the Governor with a request to centre and President that sessions of both Houses be convened once again and the laws (Farm laws) be taken back. Farmers are protesting against those black laws," Badal said at a news conference. Badal visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday where he led a Kisan March.

Protests by farmers against the new laws have been ongoing for the past few days over that passage of three laws - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

