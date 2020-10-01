Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on eve of his 151st birth anniversary

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to the Father of the Nation on his 151st birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:29 IST
President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on eve of his 151st birth anniversary
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to the Father of the Nation on his 151st birth anniversary. In his message to the nation, President Kovind said, "I pay homage to him on behalf of our grateful nation."

"On 2nd October every year, Gandhiji is remembered not only in India but all over the world. He remains a source of inspiration for all the humanity. His life-story empowers and strengthens the weaker sections of the society," he said. "His message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing about harmony and equality in the society. His values were as relevant yesterday as are today and will remain so in the future," the President said in a statement.

"People now realize that the solution to the biggest of the problems can be found through the path of goodwill and tolerance as suggested by Gandhiji. Gandhiji's own life is a shining example of treading this very path. He taught us that we should behave well with those who are not even our well-wishers, and have a feeling of love, kindness and forgiveness towards all. There should be harmony in our thoughts, words and deeds," President Kovind said. He said, "Gandhiji gave a lot of importance to morality and purity of goals and means in his endeavours. I am happy that Gandhiji's thoughts and teachings are at the core of our government's efforts being practised for the development of our country such as Swachh Bharat Mission, Empowerment of Women, Empowering the poor and downtroddens, helping farmers and providing essential facilities in villages etc."

"On this auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the welfare and progress of the nation, to follow the mantra of truth and non-violence, and to build a clean, capable, strong and prosperous India, and to make Gandhiji's dreams come true" he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Google to pay USD 1 billion over 3 years for news content

Google will pay publishers USD 1 billion over the next three years for their news content. The internet search giant said said Thursday that it has signed agreements for its news partnership program with nearly 200 publications in Germany, ...

Italy tops 2,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time since April -health ministry

Italy has registered 2,548 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, the first time the country has exceeded 2,000 cases in a single day since the end of April.There were also 24 COVID-related ...

COVID-19 crisis highlighted need for more investment in health sector: Ayushman Bharat CEO

The coronavirus crisis highlighted that the country was investing too little in the health sector, CEO of AB-PMJAY Indu Bhushan said on Thursday as he stressed on the need to invest more in primary, secondary and critical care. Addressing a...

Hathras case: Victim's family alleges admin, police pressure; demands CBI probe

The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital after she was allegedly gangraped in Hathras on Thursday alleged they were being pressured by the district administration against repeatedly changin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020