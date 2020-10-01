Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramesh Pokhriyal thanks Home Ministry for permit to reopen schools from Oct 15

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing to reopen schools from October 15 in a graded manner.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:31 IST
Ramesh Pokhriyal thanks Home Ministry for permit to reopen schools from Oct 15
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing to reopen schools from October 15 in a graded manner. "Home Ministry has allowed states to open schools from October 15 in a graded manner. I am grateful to the Home Minister for permission to reopen schools. The Home Ministry and Health Ministry have cooperated with the Education Ministry. Whether it be the conducting of JEE, NEET or the final exams, they have been really helpful," Pokhriyal said in a video message.

He asserted that the Education Ministry's priority is the academic future of students by giving importance to their safety and security amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The Union Education Minister maintained that there should be "no politics on education" and the academic year of the students should be saved.

"Our objective is that the academic year of the students should be saved. My request is that vested interests should not do politics on the subject of education. The 33 crore students of our country should fight with the coronavirus education and emerge victorious in the battle," he said. On Wednesday, the Home Ministry issued unlock guidelines for schools, which states: "For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after October 15, 2020 in a graded manner."

"The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to the following conditions--Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged. Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Google to pay USD 1 billion over 3 years for news content

Google will pay publishers USD 1 billion over the next three years for their news content. The internet search giant said said Thursday that it has signed agreements for its news partnership program with nearly 200 publications in Germany, ...

Italy tops 2,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time since April -health ministry

Italy has registered 2,548 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, the first time the country has exceeded 2,000 cases in a single day since the end of April.There were also 24 COVID-related ...

COVID-19 crisis highlighted need for more investment in health sector: Ayushman Bharat CEO

The coronavirus crisis highlighted that the country was investing too little in the health sector, CEO of AB-PMJAY Indu Bhushan said on Thursday as he stressed on the need to invest more in primary, secondary and critical care. Addressing a...

Hathras case: Victim's family alleges admin, police pressure; demands CBI probe

The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital after she was allegedly gangraped in Hathras on Thursday alleged they were being pressured by the district administration against repeatedly changin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020