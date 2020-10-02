Left Menu
Development News Edition

New guidelines for public gatherings in Kerala from October 3

As the COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the Government of Kerala has issued new guidelines for congregations and public gatherings, which will come into effect from October 3 and will remain till the end of this month.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 02-10-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 09:38 IST
New guidelines for public gatherings in Kerala from October 3
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As the COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the Government of Kerala has issued new guidelines for congregations and public gatherings, which will come into effect from October 3 and will remain till the end of this month. Tightening the COVID-19 containment measures, the government has directed District Collectors to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent public congregations and gatherings.

"In light of the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State, public congregations and gatherings pose an impending danger of a super spread of the infection. Hence, an assembly or gathering of more than 5 people at a time can not be permitted," the official statement said. The government said that District Magistrates were directed to assess the ground situation in their districts and use the relevant provisions and orders under Section 144, CrPC to control the spread of the disease.

Strict restrictions will be imposed in containment zones and in specific areas where the spread of the disease is apprehended. Existing relaxations for categories like weddings, funerals etc will be continued and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) concerned will issue proceedings, considering the ground situation in their districts. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.David Attenborough leads call for world to invest 500 billion a year to protect natureBritish broadcaster David Attenborough on Wednesday led a campaign by conservation groups for the wo...

Microsoft expands Surface lineup; adds Laptop Go and updated Pro X

Microsoft has added two new members to the Surface family, the Surface Laptop Go featuring a 12.4-inch touchscreen and the updated Surface Pro X featuring the Microsoft SQ 2 next-generation custom processor.The new Surface Laptop Go and Sur...

Enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Controlling blood sugar levels improved the ability to clearly think, learn and remember among people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight, a new study shows. But losing weight, especially for people who were obese, and increasing physi...

Entertainment News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Harry Potter flies in London, playing Quidditch over Leicester Square and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Bon Jovi album 2020 asks questions about pandemic, race, policeJon Bon Jovi hits the hot-button social issues of America in 2020, his 15th studio album - the coronavirus pandemic, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020