Angadi's body should have been brought to his constituency: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Friday slammed the Centre and State government for not bringing the mortal remains of Union Minister Suresh Angadi to his constituency. Suresh Angadi, who was the Union Minister for State for Railways, passed away on September 23 in Delhi after battling COVID-19.

"The Centre and the State government must have given respect to the departed soul and brought his mortal remains to his constituency here," he said while speaking to reporters at the Belagavi airport. Speaking on the Hathras incident, the Congress leader said, "The Modi government has brought the name of the country down across the world. It was not about rape and murder case of a Dalit girl, but the reputation of the entire country that has been affected." (ANI)