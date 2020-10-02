LG RK Mathur flags off cycle rally in Ladakh

On the occasion of the Gandhi Jayanti, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on Friday flagged off a 15 kilometers cycle rally and a simultaneous cleanliness drive. Mathur felicitated local cyclists and winner of multiple gold medals, Lekzes Angmo, for her achievement.

He also felicitated the sanitisation staff and said that to achieve a healthy society, cleanliness is of paramount importance, and the administration and people will work hand-in-hand to turn Ladakh into one of the cleanest destinations. Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)