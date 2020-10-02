LG RK Mathur flags off cycle rally in Ladakh
On the occasion of the Gandhi Jayanti, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on Friday flagged off a 15 kilometers cycle rally and a simultaneous cleanliness drive.ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 02-10-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:59 IST
On the occasion of the Gandhi Jayanti, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on Friday flagged off a 15 kilometers cycle rally and a simultaneous cleanliness drive. Mathur felicitated local cyclists and winner of multiple gold medals, Lekzes Angmo, for her achievement.
He also felicitated the sanitisation staff and said that to achieve a healthy society, cleanliness is of paramount importance, and the administration and people will work hand-in-hand to turn Ladakh into one of the cleanest destinations. Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhi
- Gandhi Jayanti
- RK Mathur