Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies retreat as Trump tests positive for COVID-19

"Given the over-riding news of Trump's illness, market sentiment will remain a constraint to riskier currencies including the ZAR," market economists at ETM Analytics wrote in a note. An index of developing world stocks fell 0.2% but was still on course for a weekly gain.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 14:06 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies retreat as Trump tests positive for COVID-19
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

Emerging market stocks and currencies slipped on Friday with investors flocking to the perceived safety of the dollar, yen and gold after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The greenback gained about 0.6% on the risk-sensitive Australian dollar, while U.S. and European stock markets tumbled after Trump said he and his wife Melania were going into quarantine. An index of emerging market currencies was nearly flat at 0756 GMT with the news - coming less than five weeks before the U.S. presidential election - sapping risk appetite globally and jolting market volatility.

"This does damage Trump's ability to campaign and time is running out before the election," said Ayako Sera, a market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo. "Whether it's Trump or Biden, the biggest problem is uncertainty. As long as we're uncertain about who will win the election, it is difficult for markets to truly settle."

The Turkish lira slipped 0.2% and was on course to post its fifth weekly decline in a row on growing geopolitical concerns, including the military conflict in the South Caucasus. EU leaders broke a diplomatic deadlock early on Friday and assured bloc member Cyprus it would punish Turkey if it continued operations in disputed waters.

A Turkish foreign ministry official said the country would be even more determined to protect its territorial rights in the Eastern Mediterranean if the EU ultimately decides to impose sanctions on it over offshore oil and gas exploration. The lira has been hammered this year despite central bank efforts to lift it from record lows. In minutes of its latest policy-setting meeting, where it unexpectedly hiked its key lending rate, the central bank said pandemic-driven, supply-side inflationary effects persisted.

The Russian rouble skid 1% to head back toward six-month lows, also pressured by a plunge in oil prices. South Africa's rand eased about 0.6% after firming for four straight sessions. "Given the over-riding news of Trump's illness, market sentiment will remain a constraint to riskier currencies including the ZAR," market economists at ETM Analytics wrote in a note.

An index of developing world stocks fell 0.2% but was still on course for a weekly gain. In Russia, shares in Sberbank fell 8% as they went ex-dividend, while Aeroflot slipped 3% after the company announced its plan to raise at least 80 billion roubles ($1.02 billion) in a secondary public offering.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Mathur, officer injured in anti-terror operation in Kashmir to re-join duty with same courage, valour: CRPF DG

By Ankur Sharma Assistant Commandant Rahul Mathur, who was injured in an anti-terror operation a few days back, will be back in the field soon to again neutralise terrorists. Central Reserve Police Force Director-General, AP Maheshwari on F...

Pressure intensifies to drop quarantines in favour of EU-wide passenger testing protocol

With less than 90 days to go before the year-end holiday season, European aviation bodies have intensified their call to replace quarantine measures with passenger testing. This will provide far greater assurance and ability for cross-borde...

KMSS floats political party on Gandhi Jayanti

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti KMSS along with 70 indigenous groups and a regional party on Friday floated a political outfit to fight the Assam assembly elections due next year, outgoing president of the peasant body Bhasco De Saikia sai...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Trump and Melania test positivePresident Donald Trump said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020