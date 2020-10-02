Rahul Mathur, officer injured in anti-terror operation in Kashmir to re-join duty with same courage, valour: CRPF DG
Assistant Commandant Rahul Mathur, who was injured in an anti-terror operation a few days back, will be back in the field soon to again neutralise terrorists. Central Reserve Police Force Director-General, AP Maheshwari on Friday told ANI that Rahul is recovering and will be back on duty with same courage and valour soon.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:18 IST
By Ankur Sharma Assistant Commandant Rahul Mathur, who was injured in an anti-terror operation a few days back, will be back in the field soon to again neutralise terrorists. Central Reserve Police Force Director-General, AP Maheshwari on Friday told ANI that Rahul is recovering and will be back on duty with same courage and valour soon.
"My compliments and my salute to the brave officer Rahul Mathur, despite getting injured badly, he fought very bravely and because of his and other team members efforts we were able to neutralise three terrorists," DG CRPF told ANI. "I also met his parents who stay in Delhi. His wife also supported him emotionally, I am happy that officer is out of danger is recovering well and he will be available for duty once again with the same courage and valour," DG AP Maheshwari said.
The chief of biggest Paramilitary force, AP Maheshwari also thanked the Indian Army. "I am also very grateful to Army Base Hospital in the valley, especially Dr Nambiar who looked after medical care. I met Rahul and the officer is recovering very well," he added. Deputy Commandant was part of an encounter at Firdousabad, Batmaloo, Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir wherein he received gunshot injuries while leading the assault. He later managed to gun down one of the terrorists. Total three Terrorists were neutralised in the encounter.
CRPF Chief also talked about his recent visit to Naxal hit areas and said India's goal of wiping off Naxals is well in place. "Yes, our goal is well in place. We have good integration with the State forces. In my latest visit, whatever gaps were there they were mitigated, We have a short term plan, we are trying every level best with State forces and intelligence agencies to achieve our goal," DG CRPF said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul
- Shopian
- Batmaloo
- Indian
- Firdousabad
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal wish PM Modi on his 70th birthday
Rahul Gandhi greets PM Modi on his birthday
Employment is dignity, for how long will the govt 'deny' it to people: Rahul
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over 'unemployment among youth'
Why insult corona warriors: Rahul on govt’s 'no data on deaths of healthcare worker' RS reply