Rahul Mathur, officer injured in anti-terror operation in Kashmir to re-join duty with same courage, valour: CRPF DG

By Ankur Sharma Assistant Commandant Rahul Mathur, who was injured in an anti-terror operation a few days back, will be back in the field soon to again neutralise terrorists. Central Reserve Police Force Director-General, AP Maheshwari on Friday told ANI that Rahul is recovering and will be back on duty with same courage and valour soon.

"My compliments and my salute to the brave officer Rahul Mathur, despite getting injured badly, he fought very bravely and because of his and other team members efforts we were able to neutralise three terrorists," DG CRPF told ANI. "I also met his parents who stay in Delhi. His wife also supported him emotionally, I am happy that officer is out of danger is recovering well and he will be available for duty once again with the same courage and valour," DG AP Maheshwari said.

The chief of biggest Paramilitary force, AP Maheshwari also thanked the Indian Army. "I am also very grateful to Army Base Hospital in the valley, especially Dr Nambiar who looked after medical care. I met Rahul and the officer is recovering very well," he added. Deputy Commandant was part of an encounter at Firdousabad, Batmaloo, Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir wherein he received gunshot injuries while leading the assault. He later managed to gun down one of the terrorists. Total three Terrorists were neutralised in the encounter.

CRPF Chief also talked about his recent visit to Naxal hit areas and said India's goal of wiping off Naxals is well in place. "Yes, our goal is well in place. We have good integration with the State forces. In my latest visit, whatever gaps were there they were mitigated, We have a short term plan, we are trying every level best with State forces and intelligence agencies to achieve our goal," DG CRPF said. (ANI)