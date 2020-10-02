INS Shivaji conducts series of activities as part of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign

As part of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, INS Shivaji conducted a series of activities from 15 Sep to 02 Oct 2020. The Establishment drove a massive campaign to spread awareness regarding proper segregation and disposal of waste, through lectures and messages using social media, for shop owners, conservancy staff, galley staff and residents.

Various measures were implemented to ensure complete stoppage of single-use plastic and recycling of the solid waste within the Establishment. Community Shramdaans were conducted by all the Service Personnel & Defence Civilians and their family members to clean and preserve the flora and fauna, in and around the Establishment.

An online poster making competition themed on Swachh Bharat and protection of the environment was conducted for School Children, who participated enthusiastically in large number.

To mark the culmination of the campaign, a tree plantation drive was organised on 02 Oct 2020 which also included beautification of public gardens at Officers and Sailors' residential areas, in association with NGO STAMP. A total of 500 saplings were planted during the plantation drive.

All activities were conducted whilst adhering to extant COVID-19 guidelines.

