Hathras incident: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to protest at India Gate at 5pm

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has said that he will stage a protest at India Gate at 5 pm on Friday demanding justice for the 19-year-old Hathras girl, who died in the national capital on September 29, a fortnight after allegedly being gang-raped. Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) around India Gate, which prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time.

In a video message, Azad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needed to break his silence over the incident. "Indian Prime Minister says that 'Do not beat Dalits, beat me instead'. He has been elected to Parliament from Uttar Pradesh, where criminal acts were committed against the daughter of Hathras. The PM washes the feet of Dalits before elections, but remains quiet when a Dalit daughter of Uttar Pradesh is brutally raped and her family is held hostage," he said.

"How long will you remain silent? You have to give an answer. We will organise a protest at India Gate at 5pm today. The PM will have to give us answers," he added. While urging all members of the Dalit community to take to the streets and demand death penalty for the culprits, Azad said, "The government should not test our patience. We will not rest until the culprits are hanged."

Earlier on September 29, the Bhim Army chief also led a protest at Gate number 5 of Safdarjung hospital, soon after the victim was declared dead. The Hathras victim died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. The post-mortem report reads that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema". Also, the postmortem report denies rape charges. (ANI)

