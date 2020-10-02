Mpumalanga Premier tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
According to a statement, the Premier developed flu-like symptoms on Sunday and was tested to establish the cause of her symptoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-10-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 17:39 IST
Mtshweni-Tsipane is said to be in good spirits, even though she only has mild symptoms and will continue to execute her duties remotely. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane and the MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Gabisile Tshabalala, have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

She received her results on Wednesday, confirming she had contracted the virus.

"The Premier has been in precautionary isolation since Sunday and will continue to monitor her health," said the Office of the Premier.

Mtshweni-Tsipane is said to be in good spirits, even though she only has mild symptoms and will continue to execute her duties remotely.

"As a precautionary measure, the Premier has also communicated news of her test to all contacts from the last seven days," Mtshweni-Tsipane's office said.

Meanwhile, Tshabalala obtained her results on Thursday morning.

The MEC is currently in self-isolation at home, where she is following all the required precautions, as outlined by a medical practitioner.

The MEC will continue to work from home.

Mtshweni-Tsipane also expressed concern about increasing COVID-19 infections in the province.

According to the latest data, Mpumalanga has a total of 27 376 infections and 561 deaths. A total of 41 fatalities were recorded in the province on Thursday.

The Premier has urged residents to take the virus seriously.

"This is the second MEC to test positive, including me, in the space of a week," said the Premier.

The MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Pat Ngomane, also tested positive for the virus on Saturday and is currently self-isolating.

The Premier urged residents to be extra vigilant and to wear their facemasks and wash their hands vigorously with soap and use sanitiser.

"Make sure you practice social distancing," the Premier said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

