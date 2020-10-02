Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fisherman goes missing, association announces strike

Fishermen of mechanised boats today held a meeting and demanded that the Central and Tamil Nadu governments allow them to sail to the neighbouring island nation in search of their colleague and try to bring the body, if found. They said they would not put out to the sea till permission to go to the island was given, the representative said..

PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:10 IST
Fisherman goes missing, association announces strike
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

A fisherman has gone missing while fishing near here and a fishermen's association on Friday demanded that the government allow them to sail to Sri Lanka to search for him or they would begin an agitation. Carson fell off his boat due to rough seas while fishing between Katchatheevu and Dhanushkodi on Wednesday night, a representative of the association said.

Despite a search by the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard, Carson was not traced and there were apprehensions he might have drowned and his body washed ashore in Lanka, he said. Fishermen of mechanized boats today held a meeting and demanded that the Central and Tamil Nadu governments allow them to sail to the neighboring island nation in search of their colleague and try to bring the body if found.

They said they would not put out to the sea till permission to go to the island was given, the representative said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Bon Jovi album 2020 asks questions about pandemic, race, policeJon Bon Jovi hits the hot-button social issues of America in 2020, his 15th studio album - the coronavirus pandemic,...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Friday all times GMT 1250 HALEP EXACTS REVENGE ON ANISIMOVATop seed Simona Halep cruised to a 6-0 6-1 victory over American Amanda Anisimova in ...

Irish High Court rules government COVID-19 travel advice is legal

Irelands High Court ruled on Friday that the governments advice against non-essential travel to most countries due to the risk of COVID-19 infection was legal, dismissing a case brought by low-cost airline Ryanair .Ireland has some of the s...

Restaurant owners protest in Paris over fears of COVID shutdown

Restaurateurs and their staff on Friday stood in front of their restaurants in Paris wearing black arm-bands and banging pots and pans, urging the French government not to order tighter restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus.Hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020