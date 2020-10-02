Haryana CM launches cleanliness fortnight on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

Left Menu
Harayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched Swachhta Pakhwada (cleanliness fortnight) in Panchkula on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on Friday.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 02-10-2020 19:40 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Harayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched Swachhta Pakhwada (cleanliness fortnight) in Panchkula on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on Friday. In a follow up to the national cleanliness drive flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swachhta Pakhwada has been launched for desilting of sewers and waterworks of government departments in next 15 days, Khattar told reporters.

Remembering Gandhi's dream of a clean India, Haryana CM said, "Gandhiji cleaned our country of the burden of slavery. He promoted the idea of self-reliance and envisioned a nation that woke up to clean surroundings." Khattar also stressed upon the idea of not just cleaning dirt but also maintaining cleanliness on a regular basis. "We will continue our cleanliness drive on all fronts but what's more important is to maintain this every day. Every citizen must participate in keeping their environment hygienic," he said.

COVID-19 pandemic has reiterated the importance of cleanliness in society and Swachhta Pakhwada is a step towards that direction, the CM said. The event was held at Panchkula and attended by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gyan Chand Gupta, additional chief secretary of Urban Local Bodies Devendra Singh and district president Ajay Sharma along with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (ANI)

