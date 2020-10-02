Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday paid tribute to the second Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.
The Congress general secretary took to Twitter and quoted former Prime Minister as saying, "Those who govern should see how people react to the administration. Ultimately, the public is the head."
Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India and served from 1964 to 1966. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan. (ANI)
