Uma Bharti urges govt to allow reporters, political parties to meet Hathras victim's family

Raising doubts about the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Hathras incident, BJP leader Uma Bharti said according to her knowledge, there is no rule that the family cannot meet anyone during SIT probe.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:50 IST
BJP leader Uma Bharti (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Raising doubts about the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Hathras incident, BJP leader Uma Bharti said according to her knowledge, there is no rule that the family cannot meet anyone during SIT probe. Bharti who is under treatment for COVID-19 in AIIMS Rishikesh, took to twitter and said, "To my knowledge there is no such rule that the family could not meet anyone during the SIT investigation. With this, the investigation of the SIT itself will come under doubt."

She said that image of the Uttar Pradesh government and BJP has been tarnished due to the suspicious action of the police in this incident and requested the authorities to let the family meet media and political parties. "You are the ruler with very clean image. I request you to allow media persons and political parties to meet the aggrieved family," she tweeted.

Bharti also said that had she not been COVID-19 positive she would meet the family of the victim. "I am very restless in Corona Ward. If I had not been corona positive, I would have been sitting with that family in that village. When I will be discharged from AIIMS Rishikesh, I will definitely meet the victim's family in Hathras. I am senior to you and your elder sister. I urge you not to invalidate my suggestion," she said in a series of tweets.

Various parties and organisations have been demanding justice for the alleged Hathras gang-rape victim. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Youth Congress members, Left parties, members of Bhim Army and student organisations, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja staged protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the prayer meet for the Hathras victim at Maharishi Valmiki Temple in the national capital. The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29, a fortnight after allegedly being gang-raped. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court. The post-mortem report reads that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema". Also, the postmortem report denies rape charges. (ANI)

