Arvind Kejriwal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, calls them an inspiration

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in the morning today at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat respectively. "The simple lifestyle and hard work of former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is inspiring for every generation in Indian politics. Salutations to Shastriji on his birthday," he tweeted in Hindi.

Wishing everyone on Mahatma Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary, Kejriwal tweeted, "The entire life and thoughts of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, inspire not only India but the whole world. On the 151st birth anniversary of Bapu, he receives a lot of respect. Let us together create an India of Bapu's dreams." Apart from Kejriwal, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Rajghat and Vijay Ghat to pay their tributes to Gandhi and Shastri. (ANI)