Pakistan's annual inflation jumps to 9.04% in September
Reuters | Islamabad | 02-10-2020
Pakistan's annual inflation rate jumped to 9.04% year on year in September, the bureau of statistics said on Friday. That compared with an annual consumer price index increase of 8.21% in the previous month and a peak of more than 14% in January.
An increase in the prices of vegetables, eggs, pulses, fresh milk, and chicken caused the latest rise, the bureau said.