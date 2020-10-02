Left Menu
9,258 new COVID-19 in Kerala, active tally at 77,482

Kerala reported its highest single-day spike with 9,258 COVID-19 cases, taking the active tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 77,482.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 02-10-2020 23:02 IST

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala reported its highest single-day spike with 9,258 COVID-19 cases, taking the active tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 77,482. Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 8,274 persons were infected through contact and the source of infection of 657 was not traceable.

Of those diagnosed today, 47 have returned from overseas and 184, from other states. Also, 93 healthcare workers were among those infected. At the same time, 4,092 patients under treatment have recovered from coronavirus today. Both the new cases and recovery figures are single-day highest to be reported.

A total of 1,35,144 people have been recovered from the infection to date. Meanwhile, 20 recent deaths in the state were confirmed due to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 791 in the state.

The numbers of the new positive cases district-wise are Kozhikode at 1,146, Thiruvananthapuram at 1,096, Ernakulam at 1,042, Malappuram at 1,016, Kollam at 892, Thrissur at 812, Palakkad at 633, Kannur at 625, Alappuzha at 605, Kasaragod at 476, Kottayam at 432, Pathanamthitta at 239, Idukki at 136 and Wayanad at 108. There are currently 2,46,631 people under observation across the state, 2,15,778 under home or institutional quarantine and 30,853 in hospital isolation. 3,599 people were admitted to the hospitals today.

In the meantime, the number of tests being conducted has been increased with 63,175 samples tested in the last 24 hours. Till now, a total of 30,49,791 samples have been sent for testing, including 2,13,499 samples from high public exposure groups as part of Sentinel Surveillance. Today 63 new places were demarcated as hotspots while 15 areas were excluded. There are 705 hotspots in Kerala now. (ANI)

