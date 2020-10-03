Left Menu
Development News Edition

Section 144 imposed in Kerala amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The Kerala government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC from Saturday onwards, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 03-10-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 14:05 IST
Section 144 imposed in Kerala amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC from Saturday onwards, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. The order -- issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta -- shall come into effect from today till October 31. The assembly of gatherings of more than five persons will not be permitted.

"In light of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, public congregations and gatherings pose an impending danger of a super spread of the infection. Hence, an assembly or gathering of more than five people at a time can not be permitted," the order read. "District Magistrates are directed to assess the ground situation in their districts and use the relevant provisions and orders under Section 144, CrPC to control the spread of the disease. Strict restrictions shall be imposed in containment zones and in specific areas where the spread of the disease is apprehended. Existing relaxations for categories like weddings, funerals etc shall be continued and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) concerned shall issue proceedings, considering the ground situation in their districts," it added.

This shall be effected from 0900 hrs on 3rd October 2020 to 2400 hrs on 31st October 2020. Thiruvananthapuram district collector issued an order invoking Provisions of Section 144 of the CrPC. The order is in effect till October 31.

Gathering of more than five persons shall be not be allowed in front of any bank, shops, or commercial establishments. People are directed to stay at homes/indoor as far as possible and not to come out for non-essential activities. All public exams announced before October 2 will be conducted as per schedule. Strict compliance of COVID-19 protocol shall be ensured. All banks shall function following COVID-19 protocols.

In Containment Zones, only essential activities like selling essential groceries, medicines and food items like milk, vegetables, meat, fish will be allowed. The movement of persons in or out of containment zones will not be permitted except for medical emergencies and maintaining the supply of essential goods and services. Whereas outside containment zones, all indoor gatherings such as social, cultural, political, academic, religious, inaugural functions; shall be limited to 20 participants including religious prayers and funerals. For marriages maximum of 50 persons can be allowed and have to strictly follow social distancing.

Public transport, government institutions, commercial establishments, industries and hospitals can function fully keeping social distancing and break the chain protocols. However, in the Idukki district, Section 144 has been imposed in towns only and COVID-19 protocols will be continued in all other parts of the district and in the Kasargod district, section 144 has been imposed till October 9.

Kerala on Friday reported its highest single-day spike with 9,258 COVID-19 cases, taking the active tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 77,482. (ANI)

Also Read: Coronavirus: Rajasthan imposes Section 144 of CrPC in 11 districts

  • READ MORE ON:
  • CrPC

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

MP cop held for not registering complaint of 'rape victim'

A policeman has been arrested in Madhya Pradeshs Narsinghpur district for allegedly not registering a Dalit rape victims complaint for four days, following which she ended her life, a top officer said on Saturday. The arrest was made after ...

Section 144 imposed in Kerala amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The Kerala government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC from Saturday onwards, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. The order -- issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta -- shall come into effect from today till October 3...

Centre in SC agrees to waive compound interest on loans up to Rs 2 cr for six-months

In a relief to individual borrowers and medium and small industries, the Centre has agreed in the Supreme Court to waive compound interest interest on interest charged on loans of up to Rs 2 crores for a six-month moratorium period announce...

Yoga and meditation symposium in US

The American Academy of Yoga and Meditation is launching a symposium on how yoga can prevent cardiovascular omplication, the worlds most common killer disease. The Ganges Mississippi Dialogue is being organised by a group of cardiologists l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020