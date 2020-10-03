Lion cub found dead in Gujarat's Gir forest

A female lion cub was found dead in the Dedakdi range of Gir forest in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Saturday, a forest department official said. The carcass of a six to seven-month-old female lion cub was found in the Dedakdi range of Gir West division forest, said D T Vasavada, chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Junagadh.

No external injury marks were found on the carcass, which has been sent for post-mortem, the official said. Gujarat is the only abode of Asiatic lions, and a full-moon light observation carried out by the forest department in June estimated its population to rise 29 percent to 674.

As per the May 2015 census, there were 523 Asiatic lions in Gir, which was also an increase of 27 percent from 2010.