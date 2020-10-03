Rs 7.15 lakh in cash seized from person during routine vehicle checking in Bihar's Amas

Rs 7.15 lakh in cash was seized from a person during a routine vehicle checking at Amas in Gaya on Saturday ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gaya, said. "Ever since the assembly elections were announced, we have been conducting vehicle checks. Yesterday, we seized Rs 7.15 lakh from a person. The person has been interrogated and the income tax department has been informed regarding the same," Rajiv Mishra, SSP Gaya, told reporters.

The income tax officials are investigating the matter. More details are awaited. According to Election Commission guidelines, if more than Rs 50,000 is found with a person, a screening committee examines the case.

The Election Commission announced that Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.