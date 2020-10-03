No question of rolling MSP back till PM Modi is in power, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Addressing the concerns around new agriculture sector reform laws, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said till the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power, there is no question about the removal of minimum support price (MSP). Addressing a press conference, Pradhan said people who cheated farmers in the past are crying fake tears now.

"Till the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power, there is no question of removing MSP. To make farmers self-reliant, the government is spending Rs 1 lakh crore on agriculture infrastructure fund. People who cheated farmers in the past are crying fake tears now. They will not be successful in misleading people," he said. He further said even after 70 years of independence, the farmers were not getting a proper price for their crop, but under the new Acts, they will become independent and get a fair price for their produce.

"The agricultural sector had not changed for the past 70 years. The free-market policy is being introduced to change that. Now farmers will get a fair price for their crops," Pradhan said. The three laws against which farmers and the Opposition are protesting -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.