Prepone date on which Hathras gang-rape victim's family members appear before court, petition urges Allahabad HC

A letter petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court, seeking a direction to prepone the date on which Hathras gang-rape victim's family members appear before it so that they can speak about the horrific tragedy without any pressure or coercion. The letter was written by Apex Court lawyer Kuldeep Rai. He also sought that the victim's family members be provided with police security keeping in view the apprehension that there could be life-threatening incidents in the case.

The letter, sought a direction that criminal contempt proceedings should be initiated against all the erring police officials and the District Magistrate there for allegedly violating the High Court's specific direction not to influence the victim's family members. "This unfortunate and an inhumane incident of Hathras, in Uttar Pradesh, has jounced each and every citizen of this country specially the way the police and the administration has dealt with the case by violating each and every prescribed procedure of the law of the land," the letter petition said.

"The utmost shock is that the police authority along with the DM of Hathras has explicitly made a mockery of judicial system and made people believe that the police and DM can do anything and they are above law," the letter read. The letter further said that the police have already prejudged the issue by uttering that this is not a rape. It is not amenable to reason when the law of the land has permitted to the police or the forensic department to take such decision or come to a conclusion on the basis of the so called evidence. This is itself alarming and should be condemned, casting aspersion against the neutrality of the administration. (ANI)

