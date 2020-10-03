Hathras victim's brother not satisfied with probe in case

The brother of the Hathras victim said on Saturday that their family was not satisfied with the ongoing investigation in the case. "We are not satisfied with the ongoing investigation as we have not got answers to our questions till now. The DM who threatened us openly has not been suspended yet," he told ANI.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave directions to suspend SP, DSP, Inspector and some others officials based on the first report of SIT which is probing the torture and alleged gangrape case of a 19-year woman in Hathras who later succumbed to her injuries in a Delhi hospital. According to the Chief Minister's office, narco polygraph tests will also be conducted of SP, DSP and other officials concerned.

The government has provided the family with an ex-gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh, a house and a government service under group C category. The family's demand to hear the case in a fast-track court has also been accepted. The post-mortem report stated that the victim suffered fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema". However, there is no mention of rape in the report.

All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

