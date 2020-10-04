Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector of Poonch district in the wee hours on Sunday. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan started at 3:20 am by firing with small arms and mortar-shelling along the LoC in Mankote.

The Indian Army retaliating befittingly to the unprovoked ceasefire violation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Pak army resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in J-K's Poonch