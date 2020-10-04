Left Menu
Congress party is misguiding gullible farmers on agricultural laws: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said the Congress party is misguiding gullible farmers on agricultural laws.

ANI | Sirsa (Haryana) | Updated: 04-10-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 20:26 IST
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said the Congress party is misguiding gullible farmers on agricultural laws. "It is well known to the farmers who are safeguarding their interests. Congress party is misguiding gullible farmers on agriculture laws," Chautala said.

"The state and central government have taken many historical decisions in the interest of farmers and work is being done seriously to double the farmer's income. No effective step was taken by Congress in the direction of prosperity of farmers and increasing their income but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only taken many revolutionary steps in interest of farmers but has also given record compensation to farmers," he added. Chautala was speaking to media at his residence in Sirsa.

He said that former president of Congress Rahul Gandhi doesn't even understand the 'K' in 'Krishi'. "Rahul who is coming for a tour of Punjab and Haryana doesn't fully understand the three agriculture laws brought by the centre. The new laws that have been passed now were actually supported by the erstwhile Congress government and during their government they had even proposed an open market in their report," he said.

In regard to the upcoming Baroda by-election, Dushyant Chautala said that the state presidents of BJP and JJP are in coordination and soon a final decision will be taken. He said that his doors are always open for farmers. He is a farmer himself and that he is ready for any questions by the farmers. (ANI)

