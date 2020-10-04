85 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh

Eighty-five new coronavirus cases were reported here in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in Chandigarh to 12,445, according to the Health Department of the Union Territory on Sunday.

Out of the total coronavirus cases, the active cases stand at 1,673. While 10,598 recoveries were reported, 174 deaths were recorded in Chandigarh.

With a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakh on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

