Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Abdul Rehman Street
A fire broke out at a cutlery market in Abdul Rehman Street here on Sunday evening and continued to emanate fumes till the early hours of Monday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-10-2020 07:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 07:50 IST
A fire broke out at a cutlery market in Abdul Rehman Street here on Sunday evening and continued to emanate fumes till the early hours of Monday.
More than 10 vehicles of the fire department were sent to take care of the situation.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)