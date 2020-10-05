Left Menu
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, the State's Information and Public Relations department informed on Monday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 05-10-2020 08:38 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 tally in the State stands at 2,120 cases, including 313 active cases and 1,807 discharges.

No casualties due to the virus have been reported in the State so far. (ANI)

