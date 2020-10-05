With spike of 74,442 cases, India's COVID-19 tally breaches 66-lakh mark

Left Menu
With a spike of 74,442 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 66-lakh mark on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:22 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

With a spike of 74,442 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 66-lakh mark on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 66,23,816, including 9,34,427 active cases. The total number of to cured/discharged/migrated cases stood at 55,86,704.

903 deaths were also reported in last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,02,685, it added. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,55,722 active cases, 11,49,603 cured and discharged cases and 38,084 deaths.

Karnataka with 1,15,593 active cases is the next on the list. While 5,15,782 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 9,286 lives so far. Kerala, with 84,579 active cases, is also severely affected, however, 1,44,471 patients have been cured in the State and 836 people have died due to COVID-19.

In Andhra Pradesh, there are 54,400 active cases while 6,58,875 patients have been cured of the disease. Moreover, 5,981 people have succumbed to the virus in the State. As many as 2,60,350 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged in the national capital, which has reported 5,510 deaths so far. Delhi currently has 24,753 active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,99,82,394 samples have been tested up to October 4 for COVID-19 in the country. Out of these 9,89,860 samples were tested on Sunday. (ANI)

