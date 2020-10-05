Dhankhar alleges Mamata Banerjee of not responding to urgent message over targeted political killing

Expressing shock over the 'targeted political killings' in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not responding to his urgent messages over the situation. BJP Coucillor Manish Shukla had allegedly been murdered yesterday in Titagarh. The BJP had called for a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore on Monday over the issue.

"Alarming nosediving law and order scenario Mamata Banerjee. Targeted political killings in spite of alert by Constitutional Head. Neither ACS Home nor DGP West Bengal Police responded. To CM at 10.47 PM "Would like to speak to you urgently!" Only silence that speaks volumes," Dhankhar's tweet read. Dhankhar has summoned the West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the Sirector General of Police today (Monday) in the wake of "worsening law and order situation" leading to the dastardly killing of Councillor Manish Shukla in Titagarh.

BJP's Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. The West Bengal Governor and CM have had several heated exchanges in the past over a wide variety of issues ranging from policies to political violence in the state. (ANI)