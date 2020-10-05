Left Menu
Development News Edition

Petrol price set to decrease by between 23 and 32 cents

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said the price of a litre of 93 (ULP and LRP) will come down by 23 cents while a litre of 95 (ULP and LRP) will cost 32 cents less in Gauteng.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:07 IST
Petrol price set to decrease by between 23 and 32 cents
The DMRE said the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review. Image Credit: ANI

Consumers will breathe a sigh of relief at the pumps as the price of petrol is set to decrease by between 23 and 32 cents a litre.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said the price of a litre of 93 (ULP and LRP) will come down by 23 cents while a litre of 95 (ULP and LRP) will cost 32 cents less in Gauteng.

From Wednesday onwards, a litre of 95 ULP in Gauteng, which currently costs R15.18 a litre will now cost R14.86 a litre.

In September, the price of petrol increased by 1 cent.

Meanwhile, both grades of diesel (0.05% Sulphur and 0.005% Sulphur) will decrease by 90 and 93 cents a litre, respectively.

The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will decrease by 76 cents.

The price of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will decrease by 101 cents, while the Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will increase by 20 cents per kilogram.

The DMRE said the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review.

In a statement last week, the Automobile Association (AA) predicted that the price of fuel would come down by between 24 and 33 cents.

"The Rand's daily average dipped as low as R16.10 to the US dollar on September 18, following a long downward trend which began in the first week of August. However, a steep jump to around R16.90 followed by a brief plateau and a further spike to nearly R17.20 caught watchers unawares, and there is rightly some concern about the Rand's short- to the medium-term trajectory," said the AA on Tuesday.

The AA noted that Rand's weakening profile was mirrored in strengthening international petroleum product prices.

"Almost in lockstep with the Rand, diesel and petrol prices spiked, and then pulled back before starting a further climb. If this trend of a weakening Rand and rising international fuel prices continues, it could be extremely negative for South African fuel users, and we will watch further changes with interest."

It noted that the trends since early August have been stronger for the Rand and cheaper for oil.

"It is too early to tell whether the spikes in both were a blip or the start of a more sustained reversal, but motorists should continue to be wary given the ongoing instability in both local and global economies," said the AA.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NATO chief calls for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Monday for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh as the death toll rose during fighting in the breakaway enclave in the South Caucasus.It is extremely important that we convey a very clear message...

Euro zone yields hold ground as COVID-19 cases keep traders on edge

Euro zone bond yields held near recent lows on Monday with investors concerned about possible new restrictions to fight the coronavirus, although signs that U.S. President Donald Trumps health was improving lifted the mood. Expectations for...

Human smugglers forcefully eject migrants from Djibouti, 8 drown

Eight migrants who were forcefully ejected off a boat near Djibouti by smugglers drowned, while 12 are missing, according to reports. All the migrants were believed to be Ethiopians, returning to the Horn of Africa after being unable to rea...

Thailand seeks Red Bull heir extradition after Interpol 'red notice'

Thai police said on Monday they would seek the extradition of the fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, after Interpol issued a global red notice seeking his arrest over a deadly hit-and-run. Vorayuth Yoovidhya, whose whereabo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020