Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srinagar: Two CRPF personnel killed in terrorist attack

Two CRPF personnel who were injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on Monday morning succumbed to their injuries, the CRPF said.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:18 IST
Srinagar: Two CRPF personnel killed in terrorist attack
Visuals from Srinagar, Kashmir on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Two CRPF personnel who were injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on Monday morning succumbed to their injuries, the CRPF said. The two jawans, along with three others, had been injured as terrorists opened fire upon a road opening party (ROP) of the battalion at Pampore bypass, Srinagar earlier today.

Firing by the terrorists occurred at around 12:50 pm today when CRPF troops along with Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were carrying out road opening operations. The injured jawans were evacuated to the district hospital.

"Troops of 110 Bn CRPF along with JKP carrying out ROP During which unknown terrorists (12:50 hours) fired upon the troops. In this incident total 05 CRPF personnel sustained injuries and evacuated to District Hospital," CRPF's statement read. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NATO chief calls for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Monday for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh as the death toll rose during fighting in the breakaway enclave in the South Caucasus.It is extremely important that we convey a very clear message...

Euro zone yields hold ground as COVID-19 cases keep traders on edge

Euro zone bond yields held near recent lows on Monday with investors concerned about possible new restrictions to fight the coronavirus, although signs that U.S. President Donald Trumps health was improving lifted the mood. Expectations for...

Human smugglers forcefully eject migrants from Djibouti, 8 drown

Eight migrants who were forcefully ejected off a boat near Djibouti by smugglers drowned, while 12 are missing, according to reports. All the migrants were believed to be Ethiopians, returning to the Horn of Africa after being unable to rea...

Thailand seeks Red Bull heir extradition after Interpol 'red notice'

Thai police said on Monday they would seek the extradition of the fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, after Interpol issued a global red notice seeking his arrest over a deadly hit-and-run. Vorayuth Yoovidhya, whose whereabo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020