Srinagar: Two CRPF personnel killed in terrorist attack

Two CRPF personnel who were injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on Monday morning succumbed to their injuries, the CRPF said. The two jawans, along with three others, had been injured as terrorists opened fire upon a road opening party (ROP) of the battalion at Pampore bypass, Srinagar earlier today.

Firing by the terrorists occurred at around 12:50 pm today when CRPF troops along with Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were carrying out road opening operations. The injured jawans were evacuated to the district hospital.

"Troops of 110 Bn CRPF along with JKP carrying out ROP During which unknown terrorists (12:50 hours) fired upon the troops. In this incident total 05 CRPF personnel sustained injuries and evacuated to District Hospital," CRPF's statement read. Further details are awaited. (ANI)