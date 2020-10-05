Request Rahul Gandhi to scrap new farm laws when he becomes PM: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday requested Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to scrap new farm laws when he becomes the "Prime Minister with a majority in the Lok Sabha". "The law is made. The Bills have been passed in the Parliament. But who says that an amendment cannot be made to those laws. I request Rahul ji to scrap these black laws when he becomes the PM with a majority in the Lok Sabha," said Singh at a public meeting here on the new farm laws.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders were also present there. The Punjab Chief Minister said his government would pass in the Legislative Assembly whatever resolution/bill needed to counter the "dangerous" impact of new farm laws on the nation.

Addressing a public rally in Bhawanigarh on the second day of the three-day Kheti Bachao Yatra, the Chief Minister vowed to do whatever it takes to protect the farmers and the state from the devastating effects of the black laws. He said that the Modi government had "backtracked" on every single promise, be it the constitutional promise of Goods and Services Tax (GST) or employment or doubling of farmers' income.

For seven months, Punjab had not got its share of GST, leaving the state struggling to manage amid COVID-19, Singh said. (ANI)