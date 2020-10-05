Left Menu
Delhi env minister inspects centre where solution to convert stubble into manure will be made

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday inspected a centre in Najafgarh where a solution to turn stubble into manure will be prepared. At the centre in Kharkhari village in Najafgarh, a “bio-decomposer” solution will be prepared in around 400 containers starting Tuesday, Rai said. This liquid formulation is prepared using "bio-decomposer capsules", jaggery and chickpea flour.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:58 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday inspected a centre in Najafgarh where a solution to turn stubble into manure will be prepared. At the centre in Kharkhari village in Najafgarh, a "bio-decomposer" solution will be prepared in around 400 containers starting Tuesday, Rai said.

This liquid formulation is prepared using "bio-decomposer capsules", jaggery and chickpea flour. It can be sprayed on crop residue to ensure its speedy bio-decomposition. "The Pusa bio-decomposer capsule is an economically viable option. We have estimated that only Rs 20 lakh is needed to manage stubble in 800 hectares of agricultural land in Delhi," he said.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier said Uttar Pradesh will be using the “Pusa microbial decomposer capsule” technology over 10,000 hectares and Delhi over 800 hectares this year. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Scientists at Indian Agricultural Research Institute here have found an economical solution to the problem (stubble burning). They have prepared a solution which can turn stubble into manure." "We are going to prepare this solution at a large scale from Tuesday under the supervision of experts from the institute. This solution will be used in Delhi this year. Next year, we will urge other states to use it," he said.

